HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €51.33 ($60.39).

HLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) in a report on Friday, September 25th.

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) alerts:

Shares of HLE traded up €0.20 ($0.24) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €52.00 ($61.18). 102,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,303. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a 1-year high of €55.85 ($65.71). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €51.98 and a 200-day moving average price of €43.98.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.