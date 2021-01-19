HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €51.33 ($60.39).

ETR HLE traded up €0.20 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €52.00 ($61.18). 102,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,303. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a 1-year high of €55.85 ($65.71). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €51.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of €43.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

