Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.40 Million

Brokerages predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will report $143.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $141.40 million to $145.40 million. Heidrick & Struggles International posted sales of $180.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year sales of $604.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $602.00 million to $606.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $629.72 million, with estimates ranging from $629.40 million to $630.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $143.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.40 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $26,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,747.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSII. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSII traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.87. 6,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,430. The stock has a market cap of $636.36 million, a P/E ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.62. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $33.58.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

