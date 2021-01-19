Hedeker Wealth LLC Sells 408 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Hedeker Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $2.45 on Tuesday, reaching $198.73. The company had a trading volume of 46,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,380. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $211.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.97.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

