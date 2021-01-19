Hedeker Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line accounts for 1.4% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.4% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ODFL traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.60. The company had a trading volume of 13,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,330. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.74. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.80 and a twelve month high of $213.66.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.75.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

