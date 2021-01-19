Hedeker Wealth LLC Buys 4,259 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,673 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.7% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. State Street Corp increased its stake in Apple by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apple by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after buying an additional 92,101,156 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after buying an additional 2,448,814 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.56.

AAPL traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.05. 3,067,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,433,992. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.53. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $138.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

