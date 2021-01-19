Hedeker Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,695 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,498 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank Trust grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 6,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 23,688 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 20,452 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.88. 611,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,123,253. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.04. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $223.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.14.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

