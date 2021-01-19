Hedeker Wealth LLC Acquires 845 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 3.4% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,848 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK grew its position in Starbucks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 26,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,791.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.75. 235,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,607,890. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $107.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.76. The firm has a market cap of $118.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

