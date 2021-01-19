Head to Head Contrast: Rafael (NYSE:RFL) and Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY)

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) and Rafael (NYSE:RFL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rafael has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vonovia and Rafael’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vonovia $3.26 billion 11.80 $1.28 billion $1.20 28.33 Rafael $4.91 million 77.18 -$10.41 million N/A N/A

Vonovia has higher revenue and earnings than Rafael.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.6% of Rafael shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Rafael shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vonovia and Rafael, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vonovia 0 1 0 0 2.00 Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Vonovia and Rafael’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vonovia 86.01% 13.28% 4.99% Rafael -215.93% -4.10% -3.99%

Summary

Vonovia beats Rafael on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services. It also engages in the sale of individual condominiums and single-family houses; and project development activities. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 416,236 residential units; 138,176 garages and parking spaces; and 6,748 commercial units, as well as managed 78,691 residential units for other owners in Germany, Austria, and Sweden. The company was formerly known as Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE and changed its name to Vonovia SE in August 2015. Vonovia SE was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bochum, Germany.

Rafael Company Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns commercial real estate assets and interests in pre-clinical and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.