Head to Head Comparison: Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) vs. Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) and Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Delta Air Lines and Spirit Airlines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delta Air Lines $47.01 billion 0.55 $4.77 billion ($10.76) -3.75 Spirit Airlines $3.83 billion 0.68 $335.26 million $5.09 5.24

Delta Air Lines has higher revenue and earnings than Spirit Airlines. Delta Air Lines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spirit Airlines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.5% of Delta Air Lines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Delta Air Lines shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Delta Air Lines and Spirit Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delta Air Lines -42.88% -39.69% -5.82% Spirit Airlines -8.34% -20.56% -6.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Delta Air Lines and Spirit Airlines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delta Air Lines 1 13 8 0 2.32 Spirit Airlines 3 5 5 1 2.29

Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus price target of $46.05, indicating a potential upside of 13.98%. Spirit Airlines has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential downside of 15.60%. Given Delta Air Lines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Delta Air Lines is more favorable than Spirit Airlines.

Summary

Delta Air Lines beats Spirit Airlines on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon. The company sells its tickets through various distribution channels, including delta.com and the Fly Delta app, telephone reservations, online travel agencies, traditional brick and mortar, and other agencies. It also provides aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; and vacation packages to third-party consumers, as well as aircraft charters, and management and programs. The company operates through a fleet of approximately 1,000 aircraft. Delta Air Lines, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc. provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc. in 1992. Spirit Airlines, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.