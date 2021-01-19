Head to Head Comparison: Powerstorm (OTCMKTS:PSTO) & Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Powerstorm (OTCMKTS:PSTO) and Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Powerstorm and Anterix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powerstorm N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Anterix $1.56 million 437.72 -$37.64 million N/A N/A

Powerstorm has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Anterix.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Powerstorm and Anterix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Powerstorm 0 0 0 0 N/A Anterix 1 1 2 0 2.25

Anterix has a consensus price target of $63.75, suggesting a potential upside of 63.38%. Given Anterix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Anterix is more favorable than Powerstorm.

Profitability

This table compares Powerstorm and Anterix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powerstorm N/A N/A N/A Anterix -4,358.98% -21.60% -19.90%

Risk & Volatility

Powerstorm has a beta of 2.81, meaning that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anterix has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.2% of Anterix shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Anterix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Anterix beats Powerstorm on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Powerstorm

Powerstorm Holdings, Inc. focuses on developing and delivering turnkey power management and energy storage solutions worldwide. The company's products include modular energy storage solution, a containerized hybrid energy solution powered by solar and/or wind turbines that consists of a diesel generator/alternator combined with lithium ion battery-based system, which provides renewable off-grid power. It also offers zeroXess, an off-grid solar lighting kit for personal use in small house, humanitarian relief, disaster recovery, and camping applications. The company was formerly known as Powerstorm Capital Corporation and changed its name to Powerstorm Holdings, Inc. in February 2015. Powerstorm Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico. The company was formerly known as pdvWireless, Inc. and changed its name to Anterix Inc. in August 2019. Anterix Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey.

