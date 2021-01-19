HDFC Bank Limited to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:HDB)

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HDFC Bank in a report issued on Sunday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Sharma now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HDFC Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter.

HDB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $74.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.33. HDFC Bank has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The company has a market cap of $136.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth about $284,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at about $3,223,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,164,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,017,000 after acquiring an additional 104,797 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 11.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 397,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,864,000 after acquiring an additional 39,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 21.0% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 265,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after acquiring an additional 45,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

