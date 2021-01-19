Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) had its target price boosted by 140166 from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. 140166 currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen cut shares of Hawaiian from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.50. The company had a trading volume of 57,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,760. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $897.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.43. Hawaiian has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $30.76.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.56) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $75.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.77 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post -11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 178.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 126.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 182.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

