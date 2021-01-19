Hashgard (GARD) Market Capitalization Tops $10.69 Million

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last week, Hashgard has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $10.69 million and approximately $146,107.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00058260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.83 or 0.00529403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005583 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00043000 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,431.24 or 0.03909045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00016197 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00012590 BTC.

Hashgard (GARD) is a token. It launched on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,144,999,910 tokens. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard

Hashgard can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

