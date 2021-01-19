Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Harsco were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSC stock opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 77.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. Harsco Co. has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $20.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average is $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.40 million. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

