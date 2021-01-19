Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Hanmi Financial to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $52.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.05 million. On average, analysts expect Hanmi Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HAFC stock opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $393.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.35. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $19.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush began coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hanmi Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

In related news, Director John J. Ahn purchased 4,000 shares of Hanmi Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.14 per share, for a total transaction of $36,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,915 shares in the company, valued at $309,983.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

