Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

HMSNF has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hammerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Hammerson in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Hammerson from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.00.

Get Hammerson alerts:

HMSNF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.33. 76,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,200. Hammerson has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $17.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.