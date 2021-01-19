Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

HMSNF has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hammerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Hammerson in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Hammerson from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.00.

HMSNF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.33. 76,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,200. Hammerson has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $17.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49.

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

