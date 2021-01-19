Hammer Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hammer Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 2.0% of Hammer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hammer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. FIG Partners raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

NYSE:LOW traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.25. The stock had a trading volume of 151,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,020. The stock has a market cap of $125.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.33 and its 200 day moving average is $158.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

