Hammer Asset Management LLC Sells 7,493 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Hammer Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,493 shares during the quarter. Graphic Packaging accounts for 3.2% of Hammer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hammer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3,763.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,350. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average of $14.89. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GPK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

