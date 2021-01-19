Hammer Asset Management LLC Sells 1,319 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hammer Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,619 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up about 2.8% of Hammer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hammer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,645,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,231 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,718,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,404,000 after acquiring an additional 117,714 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 69.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,799 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,150,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $246,758,000 after purchasing an additional 138,712 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,735,475 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $222,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,366 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMAT stock traded up $5.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.96. 625,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,963,418. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $106.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Applied Materials from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

