Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) PT Raised to $34.00 at Morgan Stanley

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the coupon company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Groupon from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Groupon from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Groupon from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Groupon from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.63.

Shares of GRPN stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.68. 13,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,110. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.29. Groupon has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $63.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.20 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. Groupon’s quarterly revenue was down 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Groupon will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Groupon by 232,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,326 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Groupon in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Groupon in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Groupon by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,807 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Groupon in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

