Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,669 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 112.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 348.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Tutor Perini news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $669,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 317,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 259,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $3,403,873.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 367,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,823,817.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

TPC stock opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $823.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tutor Perini Co. has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $17.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.2969 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th.

Several brokerages recently commented on TPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

