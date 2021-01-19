Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $26,000 Holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 67.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,435 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,181,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 30,243 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,028,000.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy stock opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 2.05. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $39.24.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.26 million. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded CVR Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVR Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

CVR Energy Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.