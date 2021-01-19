Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Holdings in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in FBL Financial Group were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 71.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 258.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $221,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in FBL Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in FBL Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FFG opened at $56.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.24 and a 200 day moving average of $46.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.17. FBL Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $61.28.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $197.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.28 million. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 10.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that FBL Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FFG shares. TheStreet raised shares of FBL Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

FBL Financial Group Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

