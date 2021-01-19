Grassi Investment Management Invests $263,000 in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,450 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 1.0% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 22,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lennar by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Lennar by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.52.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $802,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,683.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEN traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.24. 2,423,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,854,860. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.20. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $86.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 11.44.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

