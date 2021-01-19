Grassi Investment Management Increases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $30,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $44,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.45. The company had a trading volume of 43,815,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,580,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $195,352.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,106 shares of company stock worth $17,820,093 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $62.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

