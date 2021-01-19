Grassi Investment Management Has $637,000 Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Grassi Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 221.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

UBER traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.30. 16,936,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,901,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $60.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $10,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,869,493.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,229,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,329,000 shares of company stock worth $2,049,152,260 over the last three months. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

