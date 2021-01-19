Grassi Investment Management Buys 3,825 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Grassi Investment Management boosted its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 1,715.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lumentum from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.24.

In other Lumentum news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $234,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $489,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,767 shares of company stock worth $5,348,125. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded down $11.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.60. 11,425,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.06 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.82.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.30 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

