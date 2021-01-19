Graco (NYSE:GGG) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Graco (NYSE:GGG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Graco in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.27. 12,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,160. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.20. Graco has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $76.19. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Graco will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sheahan sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $3,660,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,762,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $500,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,816,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,854 shares of company stock valued at $10,226,680. Company insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGG. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,549,000 after purchasing an additional 326,846 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,337,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,718,000 after acquiring an additional 105,266 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Graco by 2,871.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,382,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,566 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Graco by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,341,000 after acquiring an additional 58,089 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Graco by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 824,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

