GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Position Boosted by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 494.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,817 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in GoodRx by 481.7% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.49. 1,309,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,255. The company has a current ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $64.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.88.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $140.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.05 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GDRX. Cowen began coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

