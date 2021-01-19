GoldMint (MNTP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,008.00

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded up 25% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. GoldMint has a total market cap of $327,615.65 and approximately $2,008.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GoldMint has traded up 40.8% against the dollar. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00058126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.63 or 0.00526769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00043353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,436.62 or 0.03928544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00016235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00012445 BTC.

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint (CRYPTO:MNTP) is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

