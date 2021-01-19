Goldman Sachs Finance Reimagined ETF (NYSEARCA:GFIN) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Goldman Sachs Finance Reimagined ETF (NYSEARCA:GFIN)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.11 and last traded at $67.11. Approximately 1,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 4,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.97.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.11 and a 200-day moving average of $65.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Finance Reimagined ETF by 436.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Finance Reimagined ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,470 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Finance Reimagined ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,105,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Finance Reimagined ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Finance Reimagined ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period.

