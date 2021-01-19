Globis Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:GLAQU)

Globis Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:GLAQU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, January 20th. Globis Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 11th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Globis Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLAQU traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.61. The company had a trading volume of 28,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,950. Globis Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $10.75.

About Globis Acquisition

There is no company description available for Globis Acquisition Corp.

