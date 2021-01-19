Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $235.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.54% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Globant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Globant in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Globant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Globant from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.20.

Shares of GLOB opened at $208.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.73 and a beta of 1.24. Globant has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $230.47.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.76 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globant will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,532,000 after purchasing an additional 40,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,859,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,603,000 after purchasing an additional 504,506 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

