Gladstone Land Co. (LAND) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on January 29th

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This is an increase from Gladstone Land’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Gladstone Land has raised its dividend payment by 2.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Gladstone Land has a payout ratio of -675.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ LAND traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,890. The company has a market capitalization of $388.04 million, a PE ratio of -129.07 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.06. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

