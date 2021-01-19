Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) PT Lowered to C$23.00 at Raymond James

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a hold rating on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. CSFB set a C$24.00 price objective on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$24.00.

GEI stock traded up C$0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$21.32. 637,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,982. The company has a market cap of C$3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. Gibson Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$10.96 and a 1-year high of C$28.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.92.

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.1399999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.61%.

In other news, Director Sean Wilson bought 5,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$20.59 per share, with a total value of C$107,562.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,669,313.66. Also, Senior Officer Sean Brown purchased 10,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.09 per share, with a total value of C$182,057.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,815,711.39.

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

