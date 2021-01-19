Gevo’s (GEVO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Noble Financial

Noble Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Noble Financial currently has a $8.25 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $5.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gevo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Get Gevo alerts:

Shares of GEVO stock traded up $4.63 on Monday, hitting $11.03. 148,618,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,585,879. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50. Gevo has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 3.56.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Gevo had a negative net margin of 243.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Gevo will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the third quarter worth about $30,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Gevo by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gevo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Gevo by 534.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 88,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Gevo in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.