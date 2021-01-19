George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Short Interest Update

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 271,200 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the December 15th total of 228,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 208.6 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WNGRF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on George Weston from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered George Weston from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC decreased their price objective on George Weston from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on George Weston from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of WNGRF stock remained flat at $$76.14 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. George Weston has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $84.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.57.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 1.71%.

George Weston

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and Internationally. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart and Shoppers Simply Pharmacy.

