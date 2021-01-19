Genus plc (GNS.L) (LON:GNS) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,760 at Liberum Capital

Genus plc (GNS.L) (LON:GNS) had its price target lifted by Liberum Capital from GBX 4,490 ($58.66) to GBX 4,760 ($62.19) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of GNS stock traded up GBX 38 ($0.50) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 4,530 ($59.18). 90,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,310. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,179.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,873.95. The firm has a market cap of £2.96 billion and a PE ratio of 72.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Genus plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,464.60 ($32.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,612 ($60.26).

In other Genus plc (GNS.L) news, insider Stephen Wilson sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,192 ($54.77), for a total transaction of £133,557.12 ($174,493.23).

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

