Genus (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Trading Up 6.7%

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) shares were up 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.60 and last traded at $57.60. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $54.00.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Genus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.00.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

