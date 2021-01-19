Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Genmab A/S from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.63.

NASDAQ:GMAB traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.95. 15,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,830. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.77 and a 200 day moving average of $37.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $44.83.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.86 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%. On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 477.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 852.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

