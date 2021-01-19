Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period.

Shares of NXST traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.01. 314,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,181. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $131.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $545,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,879.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total value of $544,104.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,418 shares of company stock worth $7,283,547. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NXST. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.63.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

