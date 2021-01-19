Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Takes $1.72 Million Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

STAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

In other news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,626,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,651.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 14,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $1,148,994.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 140,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,895.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,781 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,266. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STAAR Surgical stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.48. 480,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,801. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 465.60 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $92.27.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

