Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,451 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Autodesk makes up approximately 1.5% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in Autodesk by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Autodesk by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 212 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $287.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Griffin Securities increased their price target on Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.09.

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $310.97. 1,275,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,356. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.01. The stock has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a PE ratio of 162.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.