Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,525 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 120.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000.

BATS ITB traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.06. 2,445,497 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.09 and a 200 day moving average of $54.31.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

