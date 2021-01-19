General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Given New $55.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. CSFB raised shares of General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

GIS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.99. The stock had a trading volume of 115,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,989,490. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $383,458.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,947.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in General Mills by 124.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 36,003 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 15.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 176,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after purchasing an additional 23,547 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,233,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in General Mills by 4.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in General Mills by 1.6% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

