Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Gecina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Shares of GECFF stock remained flat at $$146.50 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.86 and its 200 day moving average is $138.50. Gecina has a one year low of $101.68 and a one year high of $192.83.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

