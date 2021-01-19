Garibaldi Resources Corp. (GGI.V) (CVE:GGI) Shares Up 2.4%

Garibaldi Resources Corp. (GGI.V) (CVE:GGI) shot up 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. 71,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 154,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of C$49.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.58.

Garibaldi Resources Corp. (GGI.V) Company Profile (CVE:GGI)

Garibaldi Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, and magmatic sulphide deposits, as well as gold, silver, and palladium deposits. It holds a 100% interest in E&L property and palm spring property located in northwest British Columbia.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Garibaldi Resources Corp. (GGI.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garibaldi Resources Corp. (GGI.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.