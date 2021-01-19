Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Lazydays at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lazydays by 23.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lazydays by 9.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazydays alerts:

Lazydays stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,810. The firm has a market cap of $178.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $19.82.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.45). Lazydays had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $215.72 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 9,678 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.36 per share, with a total value of $138,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William P. Murnane purchased 5,000 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 195,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,986. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 77,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,433. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.