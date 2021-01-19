Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $358,000 Investment in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $805,000. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 13,360 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 222,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,846,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.51. 4,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,590. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $49.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This is an increase from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

